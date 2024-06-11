Longest Day Golf Event to raise funds for disabled children

A charity golf day with a difference is being held at Leamington Golf Club to help raise funds to provide specialist disability equipment for disabled children.

Captain of Leamington Golf Club, Tim Clayton, is being joined by Neil Betteridge to take on the challenge of The Longest Day Golf Event, taking place on June 21, which is the longest day of the year. The event will see the duo playing for 24 hours, completing as many holes as possible – hopefully reaching 100!Tim said: “Being Captain of the Golf Club provides a great opportunity to help others, and I thought raising funds for Newlife The Charity For Disabled Children would be a great way to help as many disabled children as possible.“I’ve been working in the mobility industry for many years, so I know how difficult it can be for families to get the equipment they need, and that there are many children out there in need of equipment.”Newlife is the largest charity provider of specialist equipment in the UK, providing equipment and support for children and their families through a range of services. These include Equipment Grants, an Emergency Equipment Loan service to provide equipment to children with unstable life threatening and life limiting conditions, and loans of specialist toys to encourage learning, relaxation and distract from pain.Tim added: “The initial hope was to do 100 holes in one day, but this is going to be more challenging than we initially thought, despite it being the longest day of the year, so we are just going to see how many we can do. If people can support us in this by donating, they’ll be helping to change a child’s life.”Newlife Community Fundraiser, Lucy Beardmore, said: “We can’t thank Tim and Neil enough for taking on this challenge to raise funds for Newlife. Applications for some of our services have doubled in the past year, so every donation made will make a huge difference.”To donate in support of the longest day golf event go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/leamingtonandcountrygolfclub