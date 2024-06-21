Looking for a family day out to enjoy the warm weekend?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nestled in the heart of Warwickshire is Severn Trent’s, Draycote Reservoir.

One of the company’s biggest reservoirs, it helps provide drinking water to thousands of homes across Warwickshire and is also the perfect day out that welcomes thousands of visitors every year. And an ideal location to enjoy for the warmer weekend we’re tipped to have.

Under the calm, steady surface of the water, lays a trove of hidden treasures that expertly manoeuvre millions of litres of water from the reservoir to the treatment works next door ready to head to customer taps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built back in 1969, the depth of the reservoir is a cool 20m or 70ft deep, which is roughly as tall as five double decker buses and is the biggest body of water in Warwickshire.

Draycote

The company has recently completed an investment of £15m to install siphons that allow the reservoir to be drawn down quickly in the unlikely event of an emergency – ensuring the safety of the reservoir.

Ian Hope, reservoir and dams manager at Severn Trent, has dedicated his career to assuring the safety of all reservoirs Severn Trent has.

He says “Our reservoirs are wonderfully clever huge feats of engineering that work just as well back in the 60’s when it was first built, as they do today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took about five years for Draycote to be complete from start of construction, to be fully filled and ready to supply the people of Warwickshire. Sixty years later, and the reservoir is still serving the community well and really is a jewel in the crown in terms of our reservoirs.

Draycote

“The work we’ve just completed means that we can empty the reservoir promptly and effectively– which is no easy feat when we’re talking millions of litres of water, but it does mean in the unlikely event of an emergency – we can act quickly to preserve the safety of the reservoir.

“It’s much more than just a reservoir though, while it has a very real role in storing millions of litres of water and has huge underground pipes to move water around so we can supply Warwickshire with drinking water. It’s also a haven to so much wildlife, it’s a place where people come to relax, walk or exercise or make use of the visitor centres or sail to the water.”

Draycote is one 39 raw water reservoirs Severn Trent has across the Midlands and the distance around the edge is roughly five miles, perfect for walkers and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the site being a huge marvel of engineering, it’s also home to birds, bees and wildlife.

“Whether it’s a walk around the water’s edge, going out on the boat sail or windsurf , exploring the country park and birdwatching – there really is something for everyone,” adds Ian. “It’s amazing that in Warwickshire we have this beautiful location right on our doorstep that not only serves a vital service, but helps create plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, however that may be.”