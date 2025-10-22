Looking for a spooky activity? Dogs Trust Kenilworth hosts its ‘Howl’oween Hangout’ this weekend
With the country gearing up for some spooky seasonal fun, Dogs Trust Kenilworth is getting in the Halloween spirit, hosting its free ‘Howl’oween Hangout’ on Sunday 26th from 10am.
Guests will be in for a morning of spooky delights, with the charity offering refreshments, a pumpkin-themed enrichment workshop and of course, the opportunity to meet some of the charity’s four-legged friends.
There is no need to book either, this free, walk-in event will give visitors the chance to speak to the Dogs Trust team about the pooches in the charity’s care, ask the team any questions, and enjoy a cuppa with the Dogs Trust team.
Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “If you’re looking for a fun, spooky activity this weekend, then why not come along to Dogs Trust Kenilworth, and join in with our ‘Howl’oween’ fun!
“We’d love to welcome you to Dogs Trust Kenilworth for refreshments, to take part in a pumpkin-themed enrichment workshop, chat with the team about our dogs available for rehoming, and of course, meet some of our wonderful pooches.
“It’s not just spooky fun on offer. If you’re interested in rehoming a dog, we’re open to the public five days a week, and you don’t need an appointment for this event or to visit us, to meet the dogs looking for homes, get advice or apply to adopt.
“As every dog is unique, finding the perfect match can take anything from a few weeks to several months. You only need to apply once every three months, and we will do everything we can to find the right dog for you, however long it takes.”
‘Howl'oween Hangout’ at Dogs Trust Kenilworth
10am – 12:30pm
Sunday, October 26
Dogs Trust Kenilworth
Honiley Road, CV8 1NP
To find out more about the ‘boo-tiful’ dogs available for rehoming this Halloween, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth.