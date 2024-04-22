Love a duck! New mum takes her ten ducklings on a waddle through Hillmorton
“That’s the third time we’ve seen them come through here”
A proud mother duck has been parading her ten ducklings through the streets of Hillmorton.
She stopped off at Vikki Deery’s home who took these adorable photos at the weekend.
After a plea on Facebook, other kind residents steered the new mum and her babies back to the safety of the nearby canal.
Vikki said: “That’s the third time we’ve seen them come through here.
“It would’ve been nice to have seen them on the water.”