LTS Global Solutions attending Convoy in the Park to raise funds for students with Down syndrome

A Midlands-based logistics, transport and shipping specialist spearheading a fundraising campaign to help secondary school students with Down syndrome is hoping to swell the appeal coffers at Convoy in the Park this month.

LTS Global Solutions will take three trucks and a children’s mini truck to the popular family event, to raise funds for the campaign which aims to help secondary school children with Down Syndrome receive the best possible education for a bright and successful future.

The firm will give away hampers, drinks and glassware in a tombola and is also holding a bake sale and a name-the-teddy competition and also has an inflatable bungee for visitors to enjoy.

Another highlight of Convoy in the Park will be the British Truck Racing Champoinship (BTRC) of which LTS is an official transport partner for the 2025 season. As part of its partnership LTS Global Solutions’ branding will be on display on all competing race trucks, podium backdrops, the official website, and various media channels adding to the excitement over the weekend and further raising awareness of the LTS brand.

Launched earlier this year the fundraising campaign aims to raise £40,000. So far it has raised £13,000.

LTS Global Solutions Managing Director Dave Hands and his wife Rachel, head of HR and Communications at the Coleshill firm, wanted to do something to improve the schooling experience for families of children with Down syndrome. It follows their own experience with their 10-year-old daughter Ella who also has Down syndrome.

After flourishing in her primary school years Dave and Rachel had hoped for a similar experience in secondary education, but were shocked after visiting a selection of secondary schools who did not share the same experience or expertise.

The £40,000 raised will be used to fund the development of a Secondary Education Programme giving schools all the resources and expertise to help children with Down syndrome thrive in the classroom.

Dave said: “Convoy in the Park is a fantastic event for all the family and we have some great prizes lined up for our visitors this year. We will be bringing our flagship trucks including our new Volvo Aero which was the first of its kind to take to the streets of Birmingham, and our 26-tonne 25th anniversary truck and a DAF tractor unit.

“Along with our other attractions including the name the teddy competition which runs on both days it promises fun for everyone and all in aid of an excellent cause.”

Convoy in the Park takes place at Donnington on August 9th and 10th.

For details and tickets visit https://www.donington-park.co.uk/2025/august/convoy-in-the-park