No smoke without fire for Northern Belle

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses of one of Britain’s most luxurious trains have cancelled a planned steam trip from the Midlands this weekend to save the environment.

For there are fears that sparks from the vintage locomotive Tangmere, which once pulled crack expresses from London to the South Coast, could have sparked a countryside wildfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So now Saturday’s Northern Belle train will be pulled over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line by a heritage diesel engine.

On track ... famous srteam locomotive Tangmere prepares to haul the Northern Belle

A spokesman explained: “The dry weather this summer means that much of the countryside is like a tinder box.

“Operating a steam engine in conditions like that would be very risky. Just one stray spark could have caused a conflagration.

“That’s the last thing anybody wants. So after discussions with Network Rail, we, as a responsible train operator, felt we had no choice but to play safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The trip will still be basically the same – the same lovely countryside, the same onboard luxury, the same wonderful service and the same delicious food, wine and champagne.

Cocktail time ... a steward serves drinks aboard the Northern Belle

“However, we understand that some passengers may be disappointed that there won’t be a steam locomotive so we are giving them all a £50 credit.”

Saturday’s trip will leave Coventry at 7.30am on Saturday before picking up more passengers at Birmingham International (7.45am), Wolverhampton (8.25), Stafford (8.50) and Crewe (9.20).

A three-course champagne brunch will be served during the journey to Carlisle followed by a slap-up six-course dinner on the way home in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train even has its own musicians to serenade passengers while they dine, and an onboard conjuror adds an extra touch of magic.

Champagne on ice ... a passenger prepares for dinner on board the Northern Belle

Another Northern Belle steam journey is planned from the region in October. The spokesman said: “No doubt by then we will have had some rain so hopefully that will be able to go ahead as planned.”

Fares on the train start at £365. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk