Luxury Warwickshire care home raises £455 for Dementia UK in Dementia Action Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire has successfully raised £455 for Dementia UK during Dementia Action Week.

The events team at Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, organised a series of fundraising events last week for Dementia Action Week with the purpose of raising funds to provide better guidance and support to the families of those with dementia.

Dementia Action Week is a significant period aimed at raising awareness and funds for dementia care and research. This year, Leycester House joined the cause with a busy schedule of engaging activities and fundraisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week began on Tuesday, May 14th, with a heart-warming "Time for a Cuppa" coffee morning. Residents, their families, friends, and local businesses were invited to enjoy coffee and cakes prepared by the home’s culinary team.

Afternoon tea party at Leycester House

Thereafter, on the Wednesday, the events team rolled up their sleeves for a charity car wash in the afternoon. Staff and the residents’ families came together to further collect donations for Dementia UK.

The highlight of the week was the Afternoon Tea Party on Thursday. Residents and their families were treated to a delightful selection of teas and pastries. The atmosphere was filled with joy and nostalgia as The Spa Strummers, a local ukulele band, entertained the guests with a lively sing-along session.

The afternoon culminated in the much-anticipated raffle draw at 4pm, featuring prizes generously donated by local businesses including Warwick Castle, Hatton Country World, Barry the Butcher, Charlecote Garden Centre, Lord Leycester Hospital and A.M. Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £455 which was raised from the car wash and raffle will be donated to Dementia UK's Admiral Nurses. These funds will support the vital work of Admiral Nurses, who provide expert guidance and practical solutions to families living with dementia.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

“During Dementia Action Week, we here at Leycester House are proud to have hosted these wonderful events aimed at bringing our community together and supporting this great cause.

“The enthusiasm and support from everyone involved was truly heartwarming. I'm absolutely delighted with the amount we raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad