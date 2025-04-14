Making waves: Meet the dedicated Dunchurch teenager who has been selected to swim for GB in Deaflympics
The 15-year-old, who is partially deaf, has been selected to swim for GB at the Deaflympics in Tokyo in November.
She is also swimming at the GB Summer Championships at the London Aquatics Centre next Friday.
Her mum Rachel said: “This is a great achievement; it is the main competition for British swimmers, so Charlotte will be competing alongside Olympians."
Charlotte and her family are now trying to raise the profile of the event.
"Elite deaf athletes do not receive any government or lottery funding,” Rachel added.
"Unlike every other disability, there is currently no Government funding or support for elite deaf athletes training for and attending the Deaflympics so Charlotte and her team mates will be self-funding their trip to Tokyo. UK Deaf Sport and GB Deaf Swimming are trying to obtain sponsorship and donations to get the various teams and coaches over there and Charlotte is planning to do a sponsored swim in the summer to try to raise some money for the swim team.”
It’s the 100 year anniversary of the Deaflympics this year and Charlotte, who also has epilepsy, can’t wait to take to the water.
Rachel said: “We are so proud of her achivements.”
Donate to Charlotte’s swim at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-attend-the-deaflympics-in-tokyo
For more information, visit https://deaflympics2025-games.jp/en/ or https://www.britishswimming.org/events-and-tickets/aquatics-gb-swimming-championships-2025/
