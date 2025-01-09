Male singers invited to tune in and improve mental and physical well-being at Rugby choir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Male singers are invited to join a successful choir in Rugby.

Rugby Male Voice Choir starts the New Year with an open evening at St Georges Church Hall in Hillmorton on Monday, January 20, at 7.30pm.

Accompanist Ian Birkin said: “The choir does not audition prospective members and there is no requirement to be able to read music.

“Come along and find out about the choir for yourselves. If you never give it a go, you won't know what you're missing out on.”

Ian said a warm welcome is guaranteed.

“Singing in a choir has been shown to be beneficial to both mental and physical well-being,” he added.

"It provides an opportunity to socialise, forge new friendships and take part in an enriching and rewarding activity.”

The open evening is an opportunity for gentlemen to experience the enjoyment and reward people get from singing with others.

Ian said: “The choir and visitors will be learning a song from scratch so by the end of the rehearsal everyone will have had the opportunity to sing a straightforward song in glorious four-part harmony.

“Visitors are welcome to bring along friends and partners to sit in for the evening, and there will be an opportunity to enjoy some refreshments and a chat during the interval.”

Over the course of a year, the choir helps raise thousands of pounds for local organisations and charities.

Ian said: “If you enjoy music and love to sing but maybe have not sung since you were at school, then that is no drawback. Many of the choir's current members joined us in their 30s, 40s and later in life.

“Whatever your age and singing experience, there is a place in the choir for you.”