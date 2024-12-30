Malnourished dog dumped in Rugby while struggling to give birth to her puppies
The French bulldog cross was found in the dark and fog in a rural part Cathiron Lane on Boxing Day.
Anita Twigger, founder of Pawprints, said: “She was in labour and obviously struggling.
"Despite the first pup being born deceased, she did go on to have a full litter of relatively healthy puppies. We firmly believe she wasn't meant to be found and it was down to pure luck that she was – a Christmas miracle if you like.”
Anita is now on a mission to find the person responsible for the act.
“There is no excuse for dumping a dog in labour in the middle of nowhere,” she said.
"Also, there is no excuse for her poor body score. Somebody knows something, or will recognise this girl.”
The new mum, who has been named Pudding, is now being cared for by the rescue along with her five pups – Custard, Trifle, Sherry, Baileys and Pavlova. The deceased pup has been named Treacle.
“This type of callous and inhumane action cannot be allowed to continue,” added Anita.
"Please, if you know something, say something and be her voice.”
She said it’s early days for the dogs.
“Mum is having a few tummy issues, which is common in malnourished dogs who have access to proper diets,” Anita added.
"We are hoping this settles down in time.
“Despite her traumatic few days and her poor condition, she is being a very attentive mum.”
Anita would like to thank everyone who has supported Pudding and her babies. Donations can be made at https://app.donorfy.com/form/6DWBA30KH5/don
If you have any information about the owner of the dog, email [email protected]