Man, 27, dies after drowning at Nuneaton beauty spot
Emergency services were called to help Wojciech Berlan, from Redditch, after reports that he had disappeared beneath the water while swimming.
He had not resurfaced for over five minutes.
His next of kin have now been informed.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene at 12.24pm, but after being recovered from the water, Wojciech was confirmed deceased at 1.30pm.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with Wojciech’s family at this time.
"Police are continuing to investigate on behalf of the coroner.
“Anyone who was present when the incident took place should contact us online or on 101 citing Incident 174 of 17 August.”