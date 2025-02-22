Man, 55, dies after being hit by lorry on A444 Bedworth bypass
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the A444 Bedworth bypass.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, February 22).
Shortly after 1.10am, a pedestrian was hit by a white Mercedes artic lorry travelling northbound, between Heath Road and Walsingham Drive.
Sadly the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ or by calling 101 quoting incident number 15 of February 22 2025.