Man, 55, dies after being hit by lorry on A444 Bedworth bypass

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the A444 Bedworth bypass.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, February 22).

Shortly after 1.10am, a pedestrian was hit by a white Mercedes artic lorry travelling northbound, between Heath Road and Walsingham Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, visit https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ or by calling 101 quoting incident number 15 of February 22 2025.