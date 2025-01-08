Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 4.37am on Tuesday (January 7) police received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in New Bilton.

The one-year-old baby was taken to hospital but sadly died.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man and a woman have been arrested.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquires can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote incident number 39 of 7 January 2025.