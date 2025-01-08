Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:33 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 16:51 GMT
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby in Rugby.

At 4.37am on Tuesday (January 7) police received a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at a house in New Bilton.

The one-year-old baby was taken to hospital but sadly died.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man and a woman have been arrested.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquires can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote incident number 39 of 7 January 2025.

