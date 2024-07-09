Man jailed for 'unacceptable' drunken assault on police officers and Nuneaton hospital staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed following an ‘unacceptable’ drunken assault on police officers and hospital staff.

Anthony Evans, 58, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on charges of threatening behaviour, assault by beating, three counts of assaulting police officers, and one count of offensive communications.

Evans has been imprisoned for 20 weeks and is required to pay £100 worth of compensation.

On 29 April 2024, Evans called 999. When the call handler picked up the phone, Evans unleashed a stream of verbal abuse and expletives to the call handler, including phrases such as “Let’s go to ****ing war” and “Don’t be a **** all your life”.

Anthony Evans.

On 2 May, Evans attended George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton while intoxicated.

While there, he raised his fist towards a member of staff and proceeded to verbally abuse him.

When security at the hospital tried to intervene, Evans headbutted one of the guards.

Evans was arrested by attending police officers. While being conveyed to custody, he punched one officer in the face, and attempted to dig his nails into the wrist of another officer attempting to restrain him.

Evans was sentenced at Coventry Magistrates Court on 5 July 2024.

Inspector Ryan Price of the Patrol Investigations Unit said “Evans has shown a pattern of behaviour for aggression and disrespect towards public services that are trying to help him.

“It’s unacceptable that he has attacked members of health service staff, it is equally unacceptable that he has attacked police officers, and we hope that 20 weeks will be enough time for him to seek help if he needs it, and to ruminate over the consequences of his actions.”

George Eliot Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Robin Snead said: “Our hardworking staff are dedicated to caring for people. To abuse and attack them in this way is absolutely unacceptable and we will always work with the police to bring offenders to justice. We welcome this sentence.”

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said “All too often, Police officers and staff are subjected to threats and violence.

“While the severity of each attack changes, the impact upon society does not. It is never acceptable to assume that assaults upon police officers and staff should be tolerated, it is not simply ‘part of the job’.

“On average in Warwickshire there are 24 assaults against police officers and staff per month.

