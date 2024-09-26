Manager celebrates 20 years of service with Overslade House care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Senior General Manager, Violeta Baesu, at Overslade House in Rugby Warwickshire has received a prestigious 20 Year Service Award in celebration of working at the home for 20 years.

Violeta has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years, and has vast experience coming from a background of Care and Nursing. Regional Director, Clare Mudge, staff and residents held a party for Violeta to celebrate this achievement.

Violeta Baesu, started at Overslade House as a carer in 2004 and was very quickly promoted to senior carer. Violeta then completed her 6 month adaptation period in Northampton to become a RGN in 2008. Following this she completed NVQ 3 and NVQ 4 in Leadership and Management and became Head of Night Shift in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2012 Violeta became Head of Unit on days and in 2014 was promoted to Deputy Manager at Overslade. Violeta studied at Wolverhampton University for 2 years and completed her degree in nursing and then completed her NVQ 5 in leadership and Management. Violeta became General Manager in 2015 and then Senior General Manager in 2020.

Violeta Baesu Senior General Manager Overslade House Care Home

Jane McFarlane, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Violetta has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Overslade House said: “I am delighted to be celebrating 20 years of service with Overslade House and I’m looking forward to many more years of managing the home.”