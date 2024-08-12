Manor House and Head Office all in one set in Warwickshire’s Golden Triangle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you hate that long commute into work, but still need to be in the office, DM & Co. Homes has just the answer.

For just £3.8 million, you can have your very own restored Grade II Tudor Manor House, with adjacent 6,400 sq ft architecturally designed office space with lake views.

Warwickshire’s leading independent agent for luxury homes is selling the two properties as a joint offer for the company CEO or chairman who wants to be able to really keep an eye on the business!

Lisa Smith, operations director of DM & Co. Homes, said: “The Manor House and the adjacent Coterie offices have been a 26 year labour of love for the sellers, and provide a unique offering to those looking for luxury living in a rural setting – with the business literally on the doorstep.”

Aerial view of The Manor House and The Coterie

The Manor House has four bedrooms, three bathrooms in a total of 2,976 sq ft in the freehold, semi-detached building.

The Coterie provides 6,400 sq ft of office space, a 1,000 sq ft storage building and parking for 30 cars – all set on a three acre site looking over a picturesque lake.

Lisa added: “The Coterie could be repurposed as a fantastic venue for weddings, or as a spa/wellness centre or a restaurant – subject to planning.”

The site is on the Warwick Road, Preston Bagot, close to Henley-in-Arden, in the heart of Warwickshire’s Golden Triangle for luxury living.

Believed to be part of the 3rd Earl of Warwick’s estate, the fine Tudor Manor House was split into two residences in the 1970s.

The current owners purchased the larger part along with its many outbuildings in 1998 with a vision to restore it thoroughly to its former glory using traditional materials and methods. They turned what was a dilapidated, seven bedroom labyrinth into a sumptuous, spacious four bedroom home.

A professional restoration was undertaken over two and a half years under the guidance and management of D5 architects.

Later additions and extensions were removed, returning the house to its original proportion and appearance. A highly professional team stripped the house back to the structural timber frame in order to reinstate essential timbers which had been removed or had decayed over the years.

The ground level was also dropped to reveal a brick vaulted cellar of which the previous owners had been unaware. The complete timber frame was lifted to allow the renovation of the stone base and then the new sole plate was spliced into the existing timbers.

Businessman Tony Eaves, founder of Pure Service plc, bought The Manor in 1998 and recognised that as well as a restoration project involving the Manor House, the location also offered an ideal site for his new commercial design office.

He said: “We began an extensive building and renovation program lasting nearly three years, resulting in the creation of a unique and stunning office for my business adjacent to a beautifully restored domestic dwelling for me and my family.

“It’s fair to say that quality and innovation were the only drivers and that the cost was at the bottom of our list of considerations. Nearly 25 years on, both buildings are in fantastic condition with only the exterior hard standings showing any signs of age.”

Conveniently, the house and offices are only five miles from the M40 or M42 motorways and commuting around the country is easy with a mainline station to London, Birmingham or the north around ten minutes away.

Mr Eaves added: “These beautiful buildings, that have housed me and my business for 25 years, have given me immense pleasure and pride.

“However, as I retire, it’s time to hand them over to someone else to re-purpose them in order to fulfil their own dreams and potential and start a new chapter in the property’s history.”

The Manor House and The Coterie are available for £3.8 million with more information on the house here, and more information on The Coterie here, or by calling Lisa Smith on 01564 777314.