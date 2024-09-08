The body of a man has been found in Rugby today (Sunday).

Emergency services have been in attendance at a car park in Wood Street this afternoon following the discovery.

It was reported to police at 1.23pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading to the man’s death and any witnesses are asked to call 101.

Please quote incident 146 of 8 September 2024.