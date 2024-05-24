Marie Curie urges people in Warwickshire to get quizzing for a good cause
Marie Curie’s Big Summer Quiz is a fun excuse for a get together and to put your friends and family’s knowledge to the test. With suggested questions and guidance, Marie Curie has got everything you need to get planning your Big Summer Quiz | Marie Curie
The money raised from holding a quiz will help Marie Curie provide care and support for people living with any illness they are likely to die from, and those close to them.
The charity is dependent on fundraising and public donations which is why it is encouraging locals to host a quiz night or fundraise in their own wonderful – or wacky – ways.
In Warwickshire Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care to people in their own home, as well as Companions who provide the emotional and practical support you want – at home, in hospital or over the phone.
Marie Curie also offers free Information and Support, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.
Rachael Ryan, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Warwickshire, said:
“Whether you’re a maths whiz or a hobby entomologist, put your brain power towards a great cause this summer by hosting or participating in a Big Summer Quiz to help support the crucial work Marie Curie does across the UK.
“Today, one in four people don't get the care and support they need at the end of life. Living with a terminal illness is a rollercoaster of practical needs and emotions. For people experiencing dying, death, or bereavement, there’s no guarantee that services available to them can meet all their needs 24/7 or that they will be supported emotionally to cope.
“Every pound raised is vital to help us improve end of life care and give people the vital emotional and practical help they need. For help now, contact our free Information and Support service on 0800 090 2309 or visit: www.mariecurie.org.uk/support. ”
To get inspired to fundraise and download the suggested questions and guidance, visit mariecurie.org.uk/fundraise or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Rachael Ryan on 0121 703 3715 or [email protected]