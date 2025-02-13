Marston’s is going marmalade mad with the new Paddington children’s menu, launching for half-term

To celebrate the Home Release of Paddington in Peru, Marston’s has created a limited-edition marmalade-inspired children’s menu, which will be available in over 250 Marston’s pubs nationwide, including 42 in the West Midlands.

Marston’s has gone marmalade mad, creating 7 new dishes for a special, Paddington-inspired children’s menu. The new menu will be served in over 250 pubs across the UK from 17th February until 30th March.

In the biggest celebration of Paddington’s favourite snack, the new menu features 5 brand-new marmalade dishes including a build-your-own version of the iconic marmalade sandwich.

Also on the menu is Sticky marmalade chicken wings, Crispy chicken dippers with marmalade dipping sauce and a Picnic Platter featuring a marmalade, cheese, chicken or ham sandwich, cucumber and carrot sticks, cheese cubes and a fresh fruit salad.

To have their very own Peruvian adventures, little explorers could also enjoy the new Peru-fect chicken strips with piri piri mayonnaise.

The menu also features new and exciting sweet treats including a Chocolate orange jelly sundae and Build Your Own Blue Bear-y pancakes, perfect for celebrating Pancake Day Paddington-style.

At the start of their adventure, children will be given a Paddington in Peru sticker book, giving them the chance to win official merchandise bundles and vouchers for free kid’s meals, to use on a future visit.

Children can order a dish from the Paddington inspired menu, complete the activity sheet on the back of their menu, or attend a kid’s event to receive an exclusive Paddington in Peru sticker from the team at a participating pub. Little explorers will need to collect six stickers to be entered in to the prize draw for the merchandise bundle, but everyone that completes a book will also receive a voucher for a free kid’s meal.

The new children’s menu has been created to celebrate the home release of Paddington in Peru, which is available to pre-order now and out to buy & keep from February 14: https://www.paddingtoninperu.co.uk/

Paddington in Peru brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

To find your nearest participating pub and book a table, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/paddington