Marvellous Marjorie celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends at Rugby care home

Meet marvellous Marjorie Haddon, who has just celebrated her 104th birthday with friends and family at Anya Court care home in Rugby.

Celebrations were held for Marjorie on her special day yesterday (Wednesday).

Marjorie was born in 1921 in Llaneli, Wales, and went to Rugby in 1941 to work at the BTH works where she met her husband Harry.

They married in 1945 and their daughter Lynda was born in 1954, who married and gave Marjorie and Harry a grandson Gareth.

Sadly, her husband Harry passed away some years ago and Marjorie continued to live in the house they bought as a new build in 1947 until she moved to Anya Court.

She spent the day surrounded by her family, friends, residents and the team at the luxury care home in Dunchurch Road.

