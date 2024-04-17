Massive police investment helps tackle anti-social behaviour hotspots in Rugby
and live on Freeview channel 276
A massive investment will help tackle anti-social behaviour hotspots in Rugby.
With £1 million worth of funding, an intelligence-led programme of patrols will be taking place from May to target areas where it happens the most in Warwickshire.
Warwickshire Police have mapped out reports of anti-social behaviour across the county and identified 18 hotspots, including details on when the peak times for when reports are made.
From May, there will be more officers on the beat in the areas where ASB happens, at the time it happens.
There will also be more information available for the public about what ASB is, how to report it, and how it can be tackled together in communities.
Inspector Jack Zielenski of Rugby SNT said “Here in Rugby, we already work closely with partners including Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First, whose Rangers and CCTV operators will be invaluable alongside our increased targeted patrols to keep our town centre a safe and comfortable place for everyone in our community.”
Chief Superintendent for Local Policing Jill Fowler said “Dedicated hotspot patrols have shown their effectiveness in reducing criminal and anti-social behaviour across the country, and we would welcome any extra resource that will allow us to make use of models we know work.
“Although the definition of anti-social behaviour, is broad and captures a wide range of behaviours, it has a very defined and measurable negative effect on our communities, particularly when it crosses over into more serious criminal activity.
“Preventing anti-social behaviour before it happens and having the resources to target it where we know it’s happening is a crucial part of keeping our communities safe.
"This additional funding will enable us to provide dedicated resources to tackle such behaviour in areas of the county where our communities are most affected.”
Anti-social behaviour means a wide range of unacceptable activity and includes things like vandalism, graffiti and fly-posting, nuisance neighbours and intimidating groups taking over public spaces.
Rugby Borough Council, the police and social landlords all have strong and effective powers to deal with anti-social behaviour problems.