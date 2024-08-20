Mayor joins Stratford residents to celebrate first birthday of local café and takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pizza, brownies and a visit from the Mayor were all on the menu for residents at Orbit's Briar Croft Independent Living scheme in Stratford-upon-Avon during a celebration to mark the first anniversary of a local business and the scheme’s on-site café.

Residents joined the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Councillor Jason Fojtik, members of the public and residents from Orbit’s neighbouring Independent Living schemes to celebrate the café’s first anniversary and sample some of its signature dishes.

Briar Croft is an Independent Living scheme for residents aged 55 and over. Being able to offer a quality on-site restaurant in the form of New York Café and Pizzeria gives residents the opportunity to relax and socialise with each other, as well as take a night off from cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharron Weston, Scheme Manager at Briar Croft, commented: “We were delighted to be joined by the Mayor to mark this wonderful milestone for the scheme and the team at New York Café and Pizzeria. The café offers a brilliant service to all of our residents and their guests, and really enhances the sense of community we have here at Briar Croft.”

(L-R) Uttam Singh Rawat, Jagat Singh, Stratford-upon-Avon Mayor, Councillor Jason Fojtik.

For the Mayor, the birthday event was also a chance to speak to members of the community on local issues and connect with one of the town’s businesses.

The Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Councillor Jason Fojtik, commented: “The people here today made it clear how important the Café is to the area, especially for our older residents. This event has shown how the café creates a sense of community and a social hub for those living independently, whilst also serving the wider public. It’s great to attend an event that celebrates a local business and everything it provides for the community.”

Uttam Singh Rawat, Head Chef and owner of New York Café and Pizzeria, said: “It was very special to be joined by so many local residents and the Mayor for our birthday celebrations. We understand and value the role we can play for those living independently at Briar Croft and the schemes nearby, which is why we love to host events that bring the community together through food. We cater for all meals of the day, so we truly believe there’s something for everyone to taste here and we’re grateful for all the support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue, who lives in retirement housing close to Briar Croft and struggles with mobility issues, said the café is ‘very valuable’, and serves as the perfect place to meet friends: “It’s lovely to come here and be able to meet friends and have a meal together. The team here are absolutely wonderful, and they can’t do enough for you. It’s somewhere where you’re made welcome and feel a part of something, which is so nice and important – especially for people who live on their own. We wouldn’t get the same kind of feel and atmosphere at most places.”

undefined

Steve, a Briar Croft resident and regular at the café, added: “I think it’s very important to have something on site, if either you can’t or you don’t want to cook on a particular day, you can come down here and get a decent meal because the food is good. Coming down for the Sunday Roast is my staple, and the fish and chips on a Friday.

“The café is a social hub. Even at the weekend, a group of residents have a get together here for a couple hours in the evening where we come down and order something from the kitchen. People have come to celebrate the birthday from buildings all around us and it would be good to see more new faces.”

New York Café and Pizzeria is open for the public to dine in or takeaway Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Outside of these hours, delivery and collection is available all day until 10pm. Customers can call 0121 491 7588 to make an order or book a table.

All the latest information on New York Café and Pizzeria’s upcoming events, special menus and offers can be found on their Facebook page.