Mayor of Coventry visits Keresley Grange Primary School to learn about the Wonderful World of Water

Keresley Grange Primary school welcomed the Lord Mayor of Coventry this week, to take part in a Wonderful World of Water workshop hosted by Severn Trent.

The Mayor took part in the interactive session with the Year 5 youngsters, as they learned all about what not to flush down the toilet, how to save water and caring for the environment.

The sessions that Severn Trent provides throughout Warwickshire are designed to fun and informative, while inspiring the future generation to understand the importance of saving water and looking after the environment. To bring it to life there’s games, demonstrations, props and pictures and even a song that the Mayor joined in with.

The last academic year saw a total of over 61,000 schoolchildren across the Severn Trent region educated and since the start of the new financial year there were 7,721 children educated in the Coventry and Warwickshire area.

Keresley school pupis with the Mayor of Coventry

Cllr. Mal Mutton, Lord Mayor of the City of Coventry, said: “It was a brilliant afternoon and you could see how much fun the youngsters were having while learning.

“They all had a smile on their face and I am sure they will be telling their families all about it and passing on all the great tips on saving and protecting water – and that will help us all.

“The teachers and Severn Trent did a wonderful job and made this very important subject fun and interactive and it was great to see the next generation getting involved in our city’s work to protect nature and the environment and create a greener, cleaner city.”

John Astley, Head of School, Keresley Grange Primary school, said: “The children enjoyed the session and learned a lot about how to protect the environment now and in their future lives."

Severn Trent’s Warwickshire Education officer, Siobhan Bray, said: “The workshops and assemblies are always a huge amount of fun, as well as being very informative and they are a great way for children to get involved and learn more.

“The sessions really help youngsters to think about the work that Severn Trent does, where their water comes from and how their actions can go a long way in impacting the environment.

“We would urge interested schools or parents who would like to get a school involved to get in touch to find out more about the free sessions.”

The sessions for the new school year are already proving a popular draw for schools, with many schools already booked on, but there is more than enough space for schools to get in touch and book a workshop.

To book a session go to: stwater.co.uk/education