Meet Stratford upon Avon resident Dennis Southall whose passion for history and people has given him a second career working at iconic Shakespeare theatre

Dennis Southall, inside the auditorium at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre

Retirement often marks a period when people have more time to do more of the things they’ve long-yearned to do – whether that’s taking up a new hobby or interest, spending more time with loved ones or simply re-evaluating priorities

Having previously enjoyed a busy career in manufacturing, rather than hanging up his boots entirely, Dennis Southall, 85, decided that retirement was in fact the perfect time to keep working but in an entirely different line of work.

In 2005, he embarked on a totally new career path in later life by working as Front of House Assistant at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Despite Dennis retiring from his main career in 1993 at the age of 53, he has enjoyed part-time work at the theatre for nearly 20 years.

Dennis Southall, outside the RSC

Dennis felt determined to continue his part-time role when he downsized from his family home and became one of the first residents to move into the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development Romeo Placein Stratford-upon-Avon in October 2024.

With the Royal Shakespeare Theatre just under a mile from his new home at Romeo Place, Dennis was able to retain his much-loved role at the theatre and enjoy both the peaceful life of retirement and the social aspect of work.

Dennis comments: “I’ve lived in the town for 35 years and was looking to relocate within the same area I knew and loved. As soon as I discovered Romeo Place, I knew it was just right. I settled in quickly and made new friends but remained determined to work part-time to keep myself busy and build new connections with those in the local community.

“I’ve always been deeply passionate about the Stratford’s rich history and working with people, so when the opportunity came along 20 years ago for part-time work at the iconic Royal Shakespeare Theatre, I couldn’t resist as it meant I could combine both interests.

When I moved into Romeo Place, I was able to continue with my role which I have loved for many years. Thanks to my job, I get to meet people from all over the world which is fascinating. I particularly enjoy taking visitors up onto the theatre’s viewing platform to show them the stunning scenery”.

Dennis continues: “For me, retirement was about keeping active and busy whilst I’m still able. At Romeo Place, I’m able to have a balanced life, in which I can enjoy both peaceful afternoons in the garden as well as meeting new people as part of my job.

“I’m at the theatre four days a week and find it hugely rewarding. My work involves greeting visitors and showing them to their seats before a play, as well as selling programmes and ice creams during the intervals.”

When he’s not working, Dennis is currently writing his memoirs, continuing from his father’s own wartime accounts which he hopes future generations will cherish. As one of the last soldiers left at Dunkirk, Dennis’ father’s memoirs were even displayed at the Imperial War Museum.

Dennis adds: “At Romeo Place I can enjoy peace and quiet on my own when I’m writing, as well as meeting with other homeowners whenever I like. As I live on my own, I’m hugely grateful for the supportive community here and knowing I am never truly alone.

“My favourite activities at Romeo Place include film nights and getting together with friends to try different styles of food, whether it’s Indian, Chinese or Thai!”

Romeo Place offers 33 one bedroom and 22 two-bedroom beautiful retirement apartments, many with private balconies or patios. Situated alongside the stunning River Avon, Romeo Place offers a tranquil lifestyle for retirees.

