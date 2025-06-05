Meet the dog lover who is making a difference this Volunteers' Week

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is marking Volunteers' Week (2 - 8 June) by celebrating the incredible impact of its volunteers, and appealing for others to get involved.

Every year, Volunteers' Week enables the charity to shine a spotlight on the vital role volunteers play and to say thank you to those hard-working individuals. Dogs Trust currently has 3,800 volunteers and 622 foster carers supporting its work in a wide variety of different roles. From caring for dogs in rehoming centres to helping in charity shops and providing foster homes for dogs in need, there's something for every dog lover to get involved with.

Dogs Trust welcomes volunteers from all walks of life - anyone over 18 years old with a positive attitude and a love for dogs would be a great fit. Whether fresh out of college, working part-time, or enjoying retirement, there's a role at Dogs Trust. No previous experience is required.

One of the incredible volunteers at Dogs Trust Kenilworth is Lenka Sobotkova, a Volunteer Canine Care Assistant. She says, "Starting to volunteer at Dogs Trust Kenilworth was the best thing I've ever done and is a great opportunity to help the dogs waiting for their forever homes.

Lenka and Zeus

"Volunteering means I can take dogs off-site, give them a break from kennels, have some fun with them, and help them prepare for a life in a home.

"My favourite thing is building relationships with dogs that get anxious or nervous, like Loki Boy, a big German Shepherd I love. Dogs like Loki benefit a lot from building a bond with a stranger, as it helps grow their confidence. When I see how much the dogs benefit from having a volunteer, it's the best feeling ever."

Volunteering is a great way to meet people, learn new skills and give something back, all while making a genuine difference to the lives of dogs in need.

To find out more information, view details of current vacancies, or to apply to be a volunteer at Dogs Trust, please visit www. dogstrust.org.uk/volunteering.