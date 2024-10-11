Meet the local homelessness charity saving over 1,500 items of furniture from landfill each year
Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire saves over 1,500 items of furniture from landfill each year through its free collection service. These donations are then sold in the charity’s flagship store on Red Lane in Coventry, which specialises in second-hand furniture and homeware.
Falishia Channer, Community Director of Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire, said: “As a local charity, we’ve always appreciated the generous support we’ve had from the Warwickshire community. Now we’re reaching out to ask for donations of unwanted furniture to help stock our shop. Each piece of furniture we resell, helps us continue to support people to move away from homelessness.
“By collecting and reusing furniture, we’re also ensuring that quality items find a new home instead of being discarded, which is a great way to help the environment.”
The Emmaus shop raises vital funds for the charity, enabling it to provide a home, support, training, and work opportunities for people who have faced homelessness, helping them rebuild their lives.
The charity accepts most household furniture in good condition, including sofas, chairs, dining sets, wooden furniture, beds and white goods.
To arrange a free furniture collection appointment, visit www.emmaus.org.uk/coventry-warwickshire/book-a-collection or call 024 7666 1466.
