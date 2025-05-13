Mental Health Awareness Week: Award-winning West Midlands homebuilder expands network of certified Mental Health First Aiders

An award-winning homebuilder is marking this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12-18) by furthering its initiatives to support the mental health and wellbeing of its workforce.

Lioncourt Homes, which is delivering brand-new properties in the West Midlands is expanding its network of certified Mental Health First Aiders, with a further five employees undertaking training to become a point of contact for those in the business who may be struggling.

This expansion means that 20 per cent of the homebuilder’s workforce will be Mental Health First Aiders, reflecting Lioncourt’s commitment to fostering a culture of openness, where emotional and psychological wellbeing are prioritised alongside physical health and safety.

Mental Health First Aiders carry out this important responsibility alongside their day-to-day roles, are trained to spot signs of mental distress early on and signpost colleagues and the sub-contract workforce to the appropriate resources to ensure they receive adequate help and care.

Lioncourt Homes is committed to supporting the mental wellbeing of not just employees, but the communities it is providing homes for, having forged a partnership with Men’s Sheds Association at one of its Gloucestershire developments.

The wellbeing organisation supports men across the country through communal spaces where they can work on hands-on projects, share skills and form friendships.

The initiative aims to reduce isolation and loneliness, particularly among retired and unemployed men, by providing a sense of purpose and belonging through meaningful activity. Lioncourt Homes is currently supplying materials to support the local Men’s Sheds Group with their work.

In addition to growing its Mental Health First Aiders, Lioncourt is rolling out on-site sessions across all developments, with an informal ‘Toolbox Talk’ designed to cultivate a safe space where mental health can be discussed openly and in a relaxed, comfortable environment.

Throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, site managers will deliver ‘Toolbox Talk’ sessions, focussing specifically on mental health, raising awareness of challenges, reiterating internal and external support while continuing to normalise a culture of open conversation.

Liz Macklin, HR Manager at Lioncourt Homes, said: “From training more Mental Health First Aiders to supporting community-based projects, our commitment to creating an environment where mental health matters is testament to the supportive nature instilled across the business.

“By continuing to embed mental health support into our daily operations and community commitments, we are ensuring that we’re not only building our high-quality homes in desirable locations, but also building a healthier, more connected and open workforce.”

For more information on homes available in the Midlands and South West please visit www.lioncourthomes.com.