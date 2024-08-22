Mental health support at major trade shows as construction grapples with new homes target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Toolfair, Professional Builder Live and Professional Electrician’s Elex, taking place at Coventry Building Society Arena next month, will attract tradespeople from across Warwickshire

Thousands of professional tradespeople from across Warwickshire will be heading to Coventry for a trio of trade shows – with a charity also highlighting the practical, financial and wellbeing support for people facing adversity in the construction industry.

Toolfair, Professional Builder Live and Professional Electrician’s Elex will all be held at Coventry Building Society Arena on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 September – with more than 4,000 people expected to attend.

These events, said to be the UK’s leading trade shows for the construction industry, are hosted in six different locations across the country.

They attract self-employed tradespeople looking to find out more about the latest equipment, products and information, and gain information on new rules and regulations for construction professionals.

Around 30% bigger than last year, there will be more than 150 exhibitors for visitors to speak to on the day across all three shows, live demonstrations of products and a schedule of CPD-accredited seminars.

Band of Builders will return to Toolfair and Professional Builder Live to highlight the support that is available for members of the UK construction industry and their families who face adversity due to illness, injury or life-changing circumstances.

The three shows are organised by Hamerville Media Group.

Dominic Shannon, Head of Marketing, at Hamerville Media Group, said: “The shows are vital in ensuring that self-employed tradespeople from across the Midlands have access to the latest innovation and information in the construction industry – and no topic is more important than the support which is available for anyone struggling.

“While many people will visit the show to see the latest innovations in action and ensure they are up-to-date with rules and regulations, we would then encourage visitors to speak with Band of Builders if they would like to see more about the support available.

“It’s set to be yet another fantastic couple of days at Coventry Building Society Arena and we look forward to welcoming tradespeople from across the Midlands to network and gain vital industry knowledge.”

Toolfair is established as the best regional trade show in the country for seeing and testing the latest power tools and hand tools, with exhibitors known to offer exclusive show deals to make equipment more affordable for self-employed tradespeople.

Professional Builder Live provides advice and information on the general building trade; showcasing the best new building equipment on the market.

And finally, Elex helps electricians to keep abreast of new developments in the industry by highlighting changes to rules and regulations and previewing new products from major manufacturers. It will be the 18th time the events have been hosted at leading conference, exhibition and events venue Coventry Building Society Arena.

Jenni Ford, Director of Sales and Marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “The construction industry is one of the biggest sectors in the UK. We’re really proud to be able to host some of the industry’s leading events at our venue – especially as they have a crucial role to play in supporting tradespeople across the Midlands.”

Toolfair, Professional Builder Live and the Professional Electrician Elex Show are all free to attend. To find out more and register for free, visit www.toolfair.info or www.elexshow.info