Meriden Hospital backs hospice cycle challenge
Taking place annually, the Myton Hospice Cycle Challenge is the flagship event in the charity’s calendar. Cyclists taking part are offered the choice of four scenic, yet challenging routes of 30km, 50km, 100km and 100 miles. Each route begins and ends at Myton Hospice Warwick.
During the gruelling challenge, those taking part were treated to breathtaking views of the Warwickshire countryside, with each route lined by volunteers operating support stations and cheering the participants on.
Staff from The Meriden Hospital in Coventry were on hand to support the event as the main sponsor. To date, the 2025 challenge has raised an impressive £53,000 with donations still coming in. All funds raised will go towards supporting the work Myton Hospices does to provide free palliative and end-of-life care to people across Coventry and Warwickshire.
Last year alone, the charity supported over 2,000 people and their families. Just 20% of the charity’s funding comes from the NHS, meaning that for the organisation’s hospices to keep supporting those in need, they rely on donations from partners and community fundraising events.
Plans are already in place for next year’s event which will take place in August 2026.
Karen Pattison, Executive Director at Meriden Hospital, said:
"Taking part in such an inspiring community event, and seeing the passion and generosity of every cyclist, volunteer and supporter, was incredibly moving. We are proud to support Myton’s mission and to raise awareness of the remarkable work they do for local families facing life-limiting illnesses."
Chris Willmott, Partnerships Manager at The Myton Hospices, added: "A huge, huge thank you to you all for your support, sponsorship, and hands-on involvement in our wonderful event. We can’t do what we do without amazing people like you and organisations like yours."