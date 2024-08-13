Midlands Air Ambulance Charity announces headline sponsor & hosts for 2024 Recognition Awards & Ball

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity has announced its IT supplier as its headline sponsor for its Recognition Awards and Charity Ball 2024. In addition, the hosts for this prestigious event have been revealed; Heart West Midlands’ presenter, Ed James, with BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show’s Richie Anderson, ITN broadcaster Nina Hossain, and actor of stage and screen, Annette Badland.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Recognition Awards and Charity Ball, takes place on Friday 27th September 2024. This year, the highly anticipated, prestigious event will be held at the National Conference Centre in Solihull, in the West Midlands.

EBC Group, a leading provider of managed IT services, generously came on-board as the headline sponsor. Its support will be instrumental in ensuring the event’s success. EBC Group's dedication to corporate social responsibility aligns perfectly with the mission of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and their sponsorship will help continue making lifesaving missions possible across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special black-tie event will celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations that support the vital lifesaving work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. It will be hosted by none other than Heart West Midlands’ longstanding presenter, Ed James, a well-known and beloved figure in the local area.

(L-R) Heart FM's Ed James and BBC Radio 2's Richie Anderson at the Charity's Ball in 2019.

Supporting Ed James in his role as main host, Richie Anderson, Nina Hossain, and Annette Badland will co-host small segments of the evening. Richie Anderson, known for his work with BBC Radio 2 and his appearances on various television programmes, will bring his infectious energy and enthusiasm to the event. Nina Hossain will bring her professional charisma as ITN’s lead ITV Lunchtime newscaster, and Annette Badland, a renowned actor with a distinguished career in television, film, and theatre, will add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the evening's proceedings.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "Our Recognition Awards and Charity Ball promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with entertainment, celebration, and heartfelt recognition of the real heroes who make a lifesaving difference in our community – our fundraisers, volunteers and supporters. Guests will enjoy a glamorous reception, a gourmet dinner, and a variety of performances and presentations throughout the night.”

Mike Wood, chief operating officer of EBC Group, added: “As a local business that has just celebrated its 35th year in business, we are super proud to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, both as their IT provider but most importantly, as a key event sponsor for the charity’s upcoming Recognition Awards and Ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot underline enough how important their role is within the community, saving lives on a daily basis and providing comfort to all that live within the region, that they are always there when needed.”

For sponsorship opportunities, please email the charity’s corporate partnerships manager, Pam Hodgetts via [email protected]. For ticket bookings, please email the charity’s group events lead, Jo Bailey via [email protected].

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s events, visit the website and follow the organisation on social media.