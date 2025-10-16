Midlands Air Ambulance charity urges public to learn CPR this Restart a Heart Day
Since being founded in 2018, Get Up Give Back has become an impactful annual event led by Property Entrepreneurs, and through challenges they’ve raised £107,297 to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and other organisations.
Last year (1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024), cardiac arrests accounted for nearly a third of the charity’s missions. The survival rate for an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is less than ten per cent, yet with immediate bystander intervention, survival rates can double or even triple.
For people like Colin Pearson from Wolverhampton, this knowledge is invaluable, as it saved his life. Colin suffered a cardiac arrest on a routine bus journey, and thanks to the quick thinking and CPR skills of fellow passenger, Mrs Holmes, Colin survived.
“She saved my life, and I can’t thank her enough! The stars aligned that day with Mrs Holmes being on the bus, the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) being near to where the bus stopped, to the field close by, allowing the aircrew to get close to the scene.
“I’m so grateful to her, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and everyone who helped me that day. It’s given me a new outlook on life, and I’m enjoying every minute of it!” Said Colin.
To commemorate Restart a Heart Day, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is promoting CPR awareness and offering 50% off its Lifesaver CPR and defibrillator training course for 1,000 delegates, helping more people gain the confidence and skills to act in a cardiac emergency.
Emily Browne, head of education & training at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity added: “CPR is a vital skill that everyone should have the chance to learn. Having the confidence to respond swiftly and calmly in a medical emergency can make all the difference before we arrive on scene. Those first few minutes following a cardiac arrest are critical, and early intervention can greatly increase the likelihood of survival.”
The charity is encouraging everyone in the communities it serves to take action and become potential lifesavers, just like Mrs Holmes, whose quick thinking saved a life.
Use code LIFESAVER for 50% off and book your space now. https://www.midlandsairambulance.com/education/first-aid-courses/Lifesaver-Cosford