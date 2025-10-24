Midlands chef Sophie Hyam competes in the final of Kraft Heinz Masters of the Menu 2025

Coventry’s culinary veteran Sophie Hyam has reached the final of Kraft Heinz’s first-ever national culinary competition. She is one of five finalists to take part in the competition, created to celebrate and champion independent chefs from across the UK.

In partnership with Great British Menu winner James Cochran and the Craft Guild of Chefs, the finalists will receive personal mentorship from James before competing in a live cook-off at Mission Kitchen on 27 October. The winner will be crowned Master of the Menu 2025, receive £2,000 in cash, £2,000 worth of Heinz product, national PR exposure, and the chance to co-host an exclusive supper club with James Cochran.

With more than 35 years of culinary experience, Sophie Hyam is also a local business owner. Through her ventures Culinary Bites with Sophie and Blondes and Bourbon, she proudly represents Coventry by championing local ingredients, delivering bespoke dining experiences, and sharing her expertise as a food demonstrator and Great Taste Awards judge.

Her dish for the Masters of the Menu final, Umami Inferno: Short Beef Rib with Burnt Carrot BBQ Sauce and Fukujinzuke Pickle, is a slow-cooked celebration of comfort and craft. Using Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Heinz BBQ Sauce as the flavour base, Sophie builds a robust, bourbon-laced braise that delivers depth and complexity, perfectly balanced with the brightness of her house pickle.

Sophie said “I’m incredibly proud to represent Coventry in this competition. As a female business owner, winning would be about more than just personal achievement, it would shine a light on the incredible women leading small businesses across hospitality, and the community that’s supported me every step of the way.”

The Masters of the Menu 2025 final will take place in London on 27th October.