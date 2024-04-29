Milestone Marjorie: Warwickshire care home resident celebrates 100th birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marjorie, a resident of Leycester House, which is part of the Berkley Care Group, marked her centenarian birthday on Saturday, April 20th.
Born in Leicester in 1924, Marjorie began the special day by opening a wide array of gifts and cards from family, friends, and staff. She even opened a card from King Charles himself.
Fellow residents joined together for a warming rendition of ‘happy birthday’, while celebratory champagne was popped open to celebrate the occasion.
Marjorie was joined by four generations of her family for lunch. They all tucked into a delightful buffet prepared by Leycester House’s on-site catering team. Topping off the lunch was a “delicious” Victoria sandwich birthday cake adorned with dragon fruit, blueberries, raspberries and crushed pistachio.
In the evening, Marjorie was joined for tea by fellow residents who came together to celebrate the occasion alongside her. Leycester House staff noticed that Marjorie was “on a high for days afterwards” following the birthday bash.
Commenting on the celebration, Leycester House’s Events Manager Rachel Devey said:
“It was such a privilege to celebrate Marjorie’s 100th birthday at Leycester House. She is a resident truly cherished by all, which was reflected in the celebrations.
"A 100th birthday is such a significant milestone, and we hope that this birthday was one of Marjorie’s best.”