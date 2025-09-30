Millcroft care home brings community together with Macmillan Coffee Morning

Colleague at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home hosting Macmillan Coffee Morning event

Residents, relatives, colleagues, and local friends gathered at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home in Redditch to take part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Held in the home’s welcoming Café, the event was a true celebration of community spirit, featuring delicious cakes, freshly brewed tea and coffee, and plenty of lively conversation. The Café was decorated for the occasion, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere where everyone could come together to enjoy themselves while supporting an incredible cause.

The Coffee Morning was part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s national fundraising campaign, which takes place annually to help provide vital services for people living with cancer and their families. Every slice of cake and every donation helps ensure Macmillan can continue offering emotional, medical, and financial support to those who need it most.

Residents and visitors alike commented on how enjoyable the day was. Many shared stories and laughter over tea and cake, with some even baking their own contributions for the table. Families of residents also joined in, making it a truly intergenerational gathering that highlighted the importance of connection and kindness.

Relative and resident at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home hosting Macmillan Coffee Morning event

The event raised valuable funds to support Macmillan’s work raising a total of £100, and the day captured the fun, laughter, and sense of belonging that filled the home.

With the arrival of autumn, Millcroft is looking forward to marking special seasonal traditions such as Harvest Festival, while also preparing the home for the colder months with a calendar of cosy, community-focused events.

Relatives and residents at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home hosting Macmillan Coffee Morning event

Lyndsay Sard, Home Manager at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, said:

“We are so grateful to everyone who came along to support our Macmillan Coffee Morning. It was lovely to see our residents, families, and the local Redditch community come together. These events mean so much – not only do they raise money for a cause close to many hearts, but they also bring joy and togetherness for everyone involved.”