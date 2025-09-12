Millcroft care home welcomes the community to Weekly Chatty Café Events

HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, a residential and residential dementia care home in Redditch, is delighted to invite members of the local community to its weekly Chatty Café, held every Wednesday from 10.30am – 12.30pm in the home’s beautifully decorated café room.

You can come together to catch up with old friends, make new connections, and enjoy a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Guests can sample a delicious selection of cakes and enjoy a refreshing drink of their choice while socialising with residents and colleagues.

Reflecting on the summer months, Millcroft has enjoyed a variety of activities, from garden parties and outdoor walks to arts and crafts sessions, all designed to bring residents and the local community together. As the home looks forward to the cooler months, the team is preparing for cosy autumn events, including the Harvest Festival in September, seasonal arts and crafts, and themed tea afternoons, helping to create a sense of warmth, connection, and continuity for residents.

Millcroft is just one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK and new residents can experience 4 weeks for the price of 3 when they join before the 31st November 2025.

Resident at HC-One's Millcroft Care Home enjoying chatty café event
Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit Millcroft - Care Home in Redditch, Worcestershire| HC One today and find out more about life at Millcroft.

Lyndsay Sard, Home Manager at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, said: "Our Chatty Café is such a wonderful way to bring the community together. It’s not just about sharing a cup of tea – it’s about friendship, laughter, and feeling part of something special. We’re really proud of the activities we’ve enjoyed over the summer, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our guests this autumn to share in the warmth and joy of the season."

