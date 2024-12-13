A Rugby ‘hero’ who works tirelessly to help save lives in memory of his teenage boy was stunned when the Radio 1 team knocked on his door this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jem Issitt opened his door to the crew from Greg James' breakfast show to be told he was live on air on Wednesday morning.

He appeared as part of Greg’s Festive Feeling feature to celebrate people who make the world a better place for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jem has supported partner Naomi Issitt with the Our Jay charity since the death of her son Jamie.

Radio 1 DJ Greg James surprised Jem Issitt live on air.

He was 18 when he died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest while out with friends.

Now the unstoppable duo work to make sure nobody else has to go through their heartache by helping to provide defibrillators.

Stepdad Jem, who was nominated by Naomi for the award, said: “I would give up everything to bring Jamie back to us all and I would swap anything for Naomi just to have one more hour with her amazing little boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being Jamie’s stepdad was my privilege and I will always make his legacy fly as high as I can. Jamie should be here to have these amazing things.”

Naomi (second from left) and Jem (right) with son Callum and Charlie Hedges (Radio 1 DJ).

Jem received tickets to see Chelsea play and meet club players as well as tributes from people who know about his work.

"I know Jamie will be with me when I see them,” Jem said.

He also received a personal message from Brandon Flowers of The Killers – a favourite group of his and Jamie’s. Greg then played The Killers - All These Things That I've Done as a tribute to Jamie.

Jem added: “It was an amazing message and Naomi has played it about a million times!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea supporter Jamie.

“Thank you for all the kind words and messages of support. I’m so proud.”

Naomi said: “After the breakfast show went out, OurJay Foundation received a huge £4,127.00 in donations from the truly wonderful listeners. This is enough for four more accessible defibrillators for communities.”