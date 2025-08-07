Miss World visited The Myton Hospices as part of her UK Beauty with a Purpose Tour

On Sunday 3rd August, The Myton Hospices welcomed Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata, to their Coventry Myton Hospice as part of her UK Beauty with a Purpose Tour. Representing Thailand, Opal won the prestigious global title in May and is now using her platform to champion humanitarian causes, raise awareness of important social issues, and highlight topics close to her heart – including those relating to cancer care and support.

During her visit, Miss World, alongside Miss England semi-finalist Sharandeep, spent time with Myton’s patients, staff and volunteers, learning more about the specialist palliative and end of life care the charity provides to people living with a variety of life-limiting illnesses, including Respiratory conditions, Organ failure, cancer and Neurological conditions. Their presence brought joy and positivity to the hospice, whilst also helping to raise vital awareness about the work Myton do.

Miss World’s Beauty with a Purpose Tour is helping to challenge long-standing taboos and highlight the need for compassionate, holistic care, whilst encouraging more open conversations around death and dying.

Miss World said:

“Visiting The Myton Hospices was an inspiring experience. I had the chance to speak with some of the patients, and their strength, wisdom, and inner peace moved me. One lady told me she’s planning a party to celebrate her life with family and friends, while she’s still there. That was so brave and so beautiful. The nurses and staff I met all shared the same feeling: they’re happy to be there, bringing dignity, joy, and light to people in their most delicate moments. It’s a place filled with love.”

Sapphire Earle, Senior Staff Nurse at Coventry Myton Hospice, said:

“It was an honour to host Miss World at our hospice. It’s fantastic that she’s using her platform to be a role model for women and girls across the world, and to raise awareness of the importance of palliative care and the difference hospices can make to our patients’ lives.

“We talked about how death shouldn’t be a taboo subject and the importance of having open conversations to ensure people’s needs and wishes are known and respected at the end of life. Everyone deserves what we call a ‘good death’ – one that promotes privacy, dignity, care and compassion. At Myton, we are proud to be able to provide this level of support.”

At the end of her visit, Miss World left a handwritten note on Myton’s memory tree for those they have cared for.

Miss World and Sharandeep’s visit highlighted the vital role hospice care plays in supporting people with life-limiting illnesses, ensuring they receive holistic, person-centred care that respects their individual needs and preferences. The Myton Hospices is incredibly grateful to Miss World and Sharandeep for helping to raise awareness for hospice care and for taking the time to meet their patients and team.