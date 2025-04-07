Models take to the catwalk for night of Wanda-ful fashions in Rugby

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 16:41 BST
Models will take to the catwalk in Rugby on Thursday (April 10) for a charity fashion show.

The event is being organised by the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast Club to help Prostate Cancer UK.

It runs from 6.30pm for a 7pm start at The Railway Club in Hillmorton Road.

Tickets are £5.

Kate Harris models some of the clothes that will be for sale.
Kate Harris models some of the clothes that will be for sale.

Kate Harris is volunteering on the night and has agreed to model some of the clothes from Wanda Fashions in Dunchurch.

She said: “I visited Wanda's for a fitting and I was invited to choose affordable clothes from rails and rails of options.

"It was great fun selecting which three outfits and an elegant wedding outfit to wear.”

Guests attending will receive a 10% voucher to spend in the shop. There's a raffle with tickets at £1 per ticket, including a prize of a gift voucher from Wanda's Fashions.

Tickets are available from the shop, The Green, Dunchurch, on the door or contact Gill on 07770 302946.

