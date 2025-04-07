Models take to the catwalk for night of Wanda-ful fashions in Rugby
The event is being organised by the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast Club to help Prostate Cancer UK.
It runs from 6.30pm for a 7pm start at The Railway Club in Hillmorton Road.
Tickets are £5.
Kate Harris is volunteering on the night and has agreed to model some of the clothes from Wanda Fashions in Dunchurch.
She said: “I visited Wanda's for a fitting and I was invited to choose affordable clothes from rails and rails of options.
"It was great fun selecting which three outfits and an elegant wedding outfit to wear.”
Guests attending will receive a 10% voucher to spend in the shop. There's a raffle with tickets at £1 per ticket, including a prize of a gift voucher from Wanda's Fashions.
Tickets are available from the shop, The Green, Dunchurch, on the door or contact Gill on 07770 302946.
