"Moment my boyhood dream became reality": World title for Rugby speedway legend

Rugby speedway legend Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris has finally achieved his childhood dream of becoming a World Champion.

He led Great Britain to victory in the FIM Long Track World Championship for the first time in a decade at Vechta in Germany on Sunday.

The GB side, captained by Chris, defeated the Netherlands in the final.

Coventry Bees ace Chris, now captain of the Glasgow Tigers speedway team, said: “Crossing the line was an unbelievable feeling — the moment a boyhood dream became reality.

"After a long career spanning three disciplines, I finally achieved what I’d always chased: riding for my country and becoming a World Champion.

“At first it didn’t sink in. It wasn’t until my wife posted a photo of me with the medal and trophy, calling me ‘a World Champion coming home,’ that it truly hit me.

“That’s when all the years of sacrifice, setbacks, and hard work came flooding back — and I realised I’d done it.”

Chris, who has has accumulated multiple speedway and longtrack titles, said this is the win he has been waiting for.

“I’ve won a lot over my career so far, but this is something that bit more special,” he said.

The team was completed by reserve Cameron Taylor and manager Mitch Godden – and Harris and Wajtknecht will now go for Individual glory as part of a three-way World title fight in Roden this Sunday, September 21.

Find out more about Chris and his racing achievements by visiting his website on https://www.chrisharrisracing.com/