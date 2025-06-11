Monks Kirby Midsummer Country Fair - Sunday 22nd June

By Tim Washington
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 11:28 BST

A traditional annual charity event held in the beautiful grounds of Newnham Paddox (CV23 0RX) by kind permission of the Earl and Countess of Denbigh.

Monks Kirby Midsummer Fair was granted a royal charter by Henry 3rd in 1266 and has been raising money for local charities ever since. This year there is a large variety of entertainment for all of the family, including musical entertainment by local musicians, Morris Dancers, Dog Show, Punch and Judy by Mel Harvey, Classic Car display, craft stalls, Viking Re-enactments by Ardenweard, birds of prey, Alpacas, refreshments/bar and much more.

Entry £5 adults, £1 children, free parking. All proceeds go to local charities.

Come along and experience a typically British brilliant day out.

Dancing Display at the Midsummer Fair
Dancing Display at the Midsummer Fair

Date: Sunday June 22nd, 2025, 11.00 - 16.00.

Location: Newnham Paddox, Brockhurst Lane, Monks Kirby, CV23 0RX.

Website: www.monkskirbyfair.com and also on Facebook

