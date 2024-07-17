More Gurdwaras link-up with Coventry's Severn Trent to prevent sewage blockages and fatbergs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severn Trent has linked up with more Gurdwaras across Birmingham and the Black Country to prevent damaging sewer blockages – which can lead to dreaded fatbergs.

The water company had launched the pioneering partnership with Sikh places of worship in March to install new kitchen traps to collect fats, oils and grease (FOG). In addition, the congregation are encouraged to bring in left over FOG from home and dispose of it in the large new collection tanks at the Gurdwara.

Baba Sang in St Paul’s Road, Smethwick, was among the first Gurdwaras to sign up for the green scheme, which earns them money from recycling the waste cooking oil.

Now more Gurdwaras in Birmingham and the Black Country have come onboard for the project, including Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in Walsall and Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Great Barr.

Gurdwara kitchens are used by volunteers to cook and provide free meals to both the congregation and wider community.

Severn Trent and contract partners Environmental Compliance & Services (ECAS) have linked up with Lifecycle Oils (LCO) and community group Gurdwara Aid for the scheme, which sees fat-traps installed to collect the FOG, rather than it going down sinks or drains.

Harkeerat Kaur, from ECAS, represents Severn Trent as a Community Engagement officer and has been liaising with Gurdwaras over the benefits of the project. She said: “The reaction from Gurdwaras to the FOG-traps has been very positive and we are delighted more have now signed up to take part. We hope to see even more taking part in the weeks and months ahead across the Severn Trent region.”

She added: “Together, the Gurdwaras could have a huge environmental impact by helping prevent damaging and costly FOG blockages in our sewers.”

Gurdwara Aid spokesperson Harvinder Singh previously praised the success of the ‘groundbreaking’ scheme and said: “This joint venture – possibly the first of its kind anywhere in the world – demonstrates the power of collective responsibility. We are delighted to be working closely with the team from LCO and Severn Trent.”

Grant Mitchell, FOG lead at Severn Trent, said: “This is an innovative scheme where Gurdwaras can help the environment by collecting fats, oils and greases from their kitchens and congregation homes, which should never be flushed down sinks or drains.

“We know that FOG can create costly blockages in our network, including fatbergs. This community-led scheme will help reduce them and we are very pleased more Gurdwaras have seen the benefits of the scheme and signed up.”