More than 200 engineering design companies to exhibit at major trade show

A driverless tractor capable of high-precision tasks and a life-saving bomb disposal suit are just some of the inventions that will be on show at a major event for the engineering design community.

The Dynium Robot, an autonomous agricultural vehicle designed for intricate work in environments such as orchards and polytunnels, promises to be a must-see attraction at the free-to-attend Engineering Design Show 2025 at Coventry Building Society Arena.

Creative Hubb Ltd’s new bomb disposal suit, demonstrating how innovative textiles and engineering can create life-saving protective equipment, and a next-generation range of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) from KUKA Robotics will also be on display in the Innovation Zone.

Around 5,000 mechanical, electronic and embedded design professionals are set to attend this year’s show, where a Work in Defence feature will make its debut to address a shortage of skilled professionals in the defence sector.

Thousands of industry professionals are set to attend The Engineering Design Show at Coventry Building Society Arena

This includes opportunities to meet leading defence organisations and take part in a Work in Defence Roundtable hosted by Jon Excell, editor of The Engineer.

Engineering Design Show 2025 will be held on Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9. It will host more than 220 exhibitors spanning product design, 3D printing, embedded systems, PCB manufacturing, motors, sensors, robotics and more.

The event’s conference programme is tailored for design engineers across all market sectors - from aerospace and automotive to electronics and consumer products.

The show will incorporate practical workshops, to equip young engineers with new tools, techniques and fresh thinking, and a Nottingham Trent University (NTU) student showcase, giving the next generation of product designers a platform to present their work.

The latest tech and inventions will be on display at the Engineering Design Show.

Joshua Dennis first appeared at the NTU student showcase and will return this year with his own business Dennistries. Joshua will unveil a NextGen line of humanoid robots when the company exhibits in the Innovation Zone.

Simon Bonell, Event Director at The Engineering Design Show, said: “Joshua’s return is such a great example of how EDS provides a platform for new talent to grow, giving students a first step into the industry, and then welcomes them back as innovators in their own right.

“This year, EDS is reaffirming its position as the UK’s go-to event for engineering, electronics, and embedded design in the UK.

“We’ve got so many firsts at this year’s show, to keep visitors, guests and exhibitors on their toes, but we’re especially delighted to be playing host to the Work in Defence stand.

Visitors to the Engineering Design Show will get to see Autonomous Mobile Robots, among other inventions.

“Amid so much volatility and in the world, innovation and output in defence has become a primary objective for many countries, and the British Government is no different.

“There is a clear need for talented designers and enterprising minds to enter this industry so the Work in Defence feature is a much-needed and welcome addition.

“We’re so pleased to have such a busy programme on the exhibition floor and in our wonderful Innovation Zone. These live experiences capture the spirit of EDS, celebrating all types of creativity from heavy-duty robotics to human-focused design.”

Jenni Ford, Director of Sales and Marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “The EDS enables engineering designers to explore the latest developments and products, to learn more about the industry in which they work and provides a great opportunity to network.

“It’s such an important event for the industry and we’re delighted to welcome it back to the venue this year.”

To register for the event, visit https://forms.reg.buzz/engineering-design-show-2025/?affiliate=071f1ebaf0924d8f67438c50e45aec9a3e5002cf98940760933cf930b4f2857f