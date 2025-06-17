220 Morris dancers from 15 sides across England and Wales will bring the County alive with a riot of colour, music, and centuries-old tradition. Towns and villages visited will include, Alcester, Ardens Grafton, Bidford, Blackwell, Ilmington, Stratford and Warwick
This is part of the Annual National Morris Weekend, based in Evesham, between Friday 20 and Sunday 22 June, which promises a powerful celebration across the full spectrum of morris dancing, including Appalachian, Border, Cotswold, Clog Stepping, Molly, Northwest, Long Sword and Stave Dancing.
