On Saturday 21 June, one of the UK's most vibrant folk festivities of the summer comes back to Warwickshire.

220 Morris dancers from 15 sides across England and Wales will bring the County alive with a riot of colour, music, and centuries-old tradition. Towns and villages visited will include, Alcester, Ardens Grafton, Bidford, Blackwell, Ilmington, Stratford and Warwick

This is part of the Annual National Morris Weekend, based in Evesham, between Friday 20 and Sunday 22 June, which promises a powerful celebration across the full spectrum of morris dancing, including Appalachian, Border, Cotswold, Clog Stepping, Molly, Northwest, Long Sword and Stave Dancing.

Belle d'Vain Northwest Morris based at the Fleece Inn, Bretforton, Evesham

Belle d'Vain Northwest Morris based at the Fleece Inn, Bretforton, Evesham Photo: Dorset Morri'arty

Flowers Of Ilmington Morris, based in Ilmington, Shipston on Stour

Flowers Of Ilmington Morris, based in Ilmington, Shipston on Stour Photo: Vale Morris CIC

Customs and Exiles from Berkshire

Customs and Exiles from Berkshire Photo: Vale Morris CIC

Sheffield City

Sheffield City Photo: Vale Morris CIC

