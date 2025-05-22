Motorcyclist riding on stolen bike crashes in Rugby police chase
A motorcyclist riding on a stolen bike crashed into a gate after trying to get away from police in Rugby.
Following reports of nuisance motorbikes in the Rugby area, officers from the Rugby Special Constabulary have been paying close attention to vehicles that could be used in an anti-social manner.
A police spokesman said: “On Wednesday evening (May 21), this motorbike was spotted by Special Constable Beddoes driving towards Rugby with no registration plate displayed on the bike.
"The motorbike failed to stop and tried to escape, however in doing so crashed into a gate.
"The rider was arrested as the bike was showing as stolen.”