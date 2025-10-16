Motorists in Rugby are being warned about road closures ahead of Rugby half marathon this weekend

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:09 BST
Get your running shoes on if you want to enter Rugby Half Marathon this weekend.

It’s being organised by RunThrough and takes place on Sunday, October 19, from 9am – noon.

The race starts at Hart Field and passes through the town’s country roads, before returning via the old Great Central railway line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Road closures: Lower Hillmorton Road – 8.30am-12.30pm; Kingsley Avenue, Hillmorton Road – 8:30am-9:20am; Ashlawn Road westbound – 8.30am-10.45am; Barby Lane – 8:45am-11.15am; Barby Road, Onley Lane – 08.45am-11.45a.m St Peter’s Road – 10am-12.15pm.

Visit https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/rugby-half-marathon-october-2025

Related topics:RugbyMotoristsRoad Closures
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice