Motorists in Rugby are being warned about road closures ahead of Rugby half marathon this weekend

Get your running shoes on if you want to enter Rugby Half Marathon this weekend.
It’s being organised by RunThrough and takes place on Sunday, October 19, from 9am – noon.
The race starts at Hart Field and passes through the town’s country roads, before returning via the old Great Central railway line.
Road closures: Lower Hillmorton Road – 8.30am-12.30pm; Kingsley Avenue, Hillmorton Road – 8:30am-9:20am; Ashlawn Road westbound – 8.30am-10.45am; Barby Lane – 8:45am-11.15am; Barby Road, Onley Lane – 08.45am-11.45a.m St Peter’s Road – 10am-12.15pm.