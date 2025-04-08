MP for Nuneaton hails ‘impressive’ Hercules construction academy during visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jodie Gosling, MP for Nuneaton, visited Hercules Site Services, the London-listed labour supplier to the construction and infrastructure sectors, last week to discuss how it is working to tackle the skills shortage.

The visit came after the company trained more than 1,100 people in the first year of its Nuneaton-based Hercules Construction Academy.

Jodie met the academy team in Nuneaton, and was given a tour of the academy before holding a roundtable discussion about skills and training environment with Brusk Korkmaz, CEO and Founder and Paul Blakeman, Head of Training.

Jodie was given an explanation of how the company’s technology-enabled solution is helping to source workers for the projects it works on, such as HS2 and Sizewell C, and how the academy is providing training programmes that are flexible and are adapting to changing needs.

Brusk Korkmaz, CEO at Hercules Site Services, Paul Blakeman, Head of the Hercules Construction Academy, Jodie Gosling, MP for Nuneaton, Paul Field, Construction Director at Hercules Site Services.

Last year, the Construction Industry Training Board confirmed that the UK would need 250,000 new workers by 2028. Another major survey conducted last year by the Careers & Enterprise Company showed that construction was now in the top five for career choices for young people.

Hercules’ focus on its training academy, and its plans to build more academies in the future, reflects the increased demand for construction skills from young people and a drive to address the skills shortage.

Jodie Gosling, MP for Nuneaton, said: “It was fantastic to see the great facilities for intensive skills training. I welcome Hercules Construction’s commitment to supporting those not currently in employment, education or training. I am impressed by the encouragement that they are giving to Nuneaton residents to find well-paid and satisfying work.”

Brusk Korkmaz, CEO at Hercules Site Services, said: “We were delighted to welcome Jodie to our training academy and to discuss our work to address the skills shortage across the UK.

“It was great discussing the progress we have made with our skills academy in Nuneaton, which is helping to upskill and cross-skill workers, and providing a platform to bring new people to the industry.

“With the nature of construction jobs changing with the digital age, we’re pleased to provide a vehicle to offer training programmes that are flexible and adapt to the changing needs.”