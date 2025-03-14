MP raises concerns about lack of doctor-led urgent care at Rugby's Hospital of St Cross with Health Secretary

MP John Slinger raised concerns about the lack of doctor-led urgent care at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross yesterday (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the House of Commons, John told Health Secretary Wes Streeting about his constituents’ fears and anger over having to travel to Coventry to attend A&E there, where there are often long waits.

John’s question came during the Health Secretary’s statement about closing NHS England, to give more control to ministers and the Department for Health and Social Care and to free up resources for the frontline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rugby MP highlighted that he, councillors, local health campaigners and others have been “making the case for a doctor-led urgent treatment centre at our local hospital, the Hospital of St Cross, to complement the nurse-led and GP out of hours service.

Rugby's Hospital of St Cross.

John went on to note that while the Integrated Care Board has a review of urgent care under way in Warwickshire, he does not know “when it will be completed” and that his “constituents want to know when urgent care at our local hospital will be upgraded”.

He asked the Health Secretary if he agreed that his reforms to NHS England should “equip ICBs more effectively to respond to local needs”.

The Health Secretary replied that he believes in “local decision making to make sure services are configured and designed to meet the differing needs of local communities while providing the same standard and quality of care in every part of the country”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He emphasised the need to “shift out of hospital with the NHS being not just the national health service but a neighbourhood health service, with as many services as possible closer to people’s homes and indeed in people’s homes”.

John added: “I’m glad to have had the opportunity to raise my constituents’ concerns directly with the Health Secretary on the day that he announced a major, much-needed reform to NHS England, part of which is designed to give the NHS a clearer focus on holding local providers to account for outcomes such as cutting waiting times, leaving ICBs better equipped and focused on delivering better services for local areas.

“I’ve worked closely with NHS leaders, including of the Trust and the ICB, clinicians, local councillors, the community health groups, local campaigners and others, to discuss health provision in Rugby. I’ve convened several meetings, with one designed for people to raise their concerns with local health leaders about not just urgent treatment services, but also the wider issues that affect urgent care.

“Earlier in the year, I and others also organised a successful public consultation on the government’s 10 year plan for health at which dozens of local people fed in their ideas for how we can improve our service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very supportive of the recent investment into the Hospital of St Cross, that has seen the services it offers improve in many areas. I’m glad to have voted for the government’s increased funding for the NHS, and I support the reforms that Wes Streeting set out this week. This government has already met our manifesto commitment of 2 million more appointments to help get the waiting lists down, and we achieved this seven months earlier than promised.

"There’s so much more to do after 14 years of under-investment and mismanagement of the NHS by the Conservatives. I’ll work with everyone to ensure improvements locally as we get the NHS back on its feet.”

There will be a ‘Citizens’ Assembly for Health’, from 9am - 2pm, on Friday 11 April, at the Indian Association, Edward Street, Rugby, organised by Rugby Borough Council, Healthwatch Warwickshire and Rugby Health and Care Improvement Forum. People wishing to attend should email [email protected], including their name, phone number and question.