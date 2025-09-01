Much-loved couple honoured at Warwickshire housing development

A new street at David Wilson Homes’ Heritage Grange development in Upper Lighthorne has been named in honour of the late Jim and Dorrie Newman, a much-loved local couple who played a central role in the Gaydon community for over a decade.

Jim Newman began working at Lighthorne Filling Station in 1972, where he quickly became known for his long hours, fair pricing, and the personal relationships he built with commuters and locals alike. Meanwhile, around 1974, his wife, Dorrie, took on the role of sub-postmistress at RAF Gaydon, running the Post Office from a cold Nissan hut.

When RAF Gaydon closed in 1977, Jim and Dorrie took the opportunity to move into the former NAAFI shop, combining the Post Office and village shop under one roof. Together, the couple kept a regular stock of essential goods, ran a milk round and newspaper delivery, and always lent a hand to anyone in need.

Though they commuted daily from Leamington Spa, even several times during severe snowstorms and blocked roads, Jim and Dorrie’s unwavering commitment to the community left a lasting impression and this has been recognised by David Wilson Homes at the growing Banbury Road development.

The family of Jim and Dorrie Norman at the Heritage Grange development

Julie Calcutt, daughter of Jim and Dorrie Newman, said: “My father kept prices at the filling station fair, even during the petrol price increases, and would play Father Christmas every year at the local primary school. During her lunch breaks at the Post Office, my mother would dash over to the filling station to lend a hand and ensure everyone was served quickly.

“They worked incredibly long hours, particularly during events such as air shows and motorbike rallies at Gaydon Airfield, making sure they stayed open to help anyone in need. They really were the heart of the community.

“My father passed away in 1991 due to ill health, just a few years after retiring, whilst my mother lived to nearly 95 and passed away earlier this year in February. She was proud to learn that a street would be named in their honour – a fitting legacy for two people who gave so much to the place they cared about.”

The street, named Newman Gardens, is now home to a number of new residents, building upon the established Upper Lighthorne community.

B&DWM - Sales Adviser Mandy showing off the Newman street sign at Heritage Grange

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Being able to celebrate Jim and Dorrie Newman and their invaluable contribution to the local area throughout the years is a great honour.

“They were truly selfless people that always sought to bring joy to everyone they met. The fact that their name and all it represents now welcomes people home after their own long days away at work is a warming thought.”