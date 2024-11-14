Multinational medical firm opens first UK warehouse at Warwick unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-national medical firm making products for diagnostic imaging has opened its first UK warehouse for repairing and testing after moving the service in-house.

Bracco UK has signed a lease on a 5,685 sq ft warehouse and 1,549 sq ft of office space at 8 Titan Business Centre in Warwick after Leamington-based agents Wareing & Company secured a deal.

Bracco, headquartered in Italy, creates and distributes products used in contrast imaging – such as chemicals that can be detected in X-rays, MRI scans, and more, along with devices that can administer them.

While the UK arm of the company had a strong sales presence in the country from its Oxford offices, and saw its products used in both NHS and private hospitals, it used to rely on third parties to repair defective equipment and to test new products.

From left: Mark Pittaway, Service Manager for Bracco UK, and Jonathan Blood, Director at Wareing & Company

Bracco UK decided to bring this part of the business in-house so its customers would not have to deal with anyone new when it came to servicing and repairing.

As a result of this decision, Bracco UK needed suitable premises to base the service from.

Mark Pittaway, Service Manager for Bracco UK, said: “We knew we wanted somewhere fairly central to base the service in as our products are in hospitals all over the country. The warehouse also needed to be a blank canvas with associated office space, but that we could move into right away without any remedial work.

“We looked in Birmingham, Coventry, and similar areas, but when we came across the unit at Titan Business Centre, we thought it could be a good option.”

Mark was shown the warehouse by Jonathan Blood, Director at Wareing & Company, who understood Bracco’s requirements around having a turnkey premises and was able to demonstrate that the unit at Titan Business Centre was an ideal choice.

The team of six has now moved into the warehouse and is hitting the ground running.

Mark added: “It was clear that Jon understood what we were after as a business – which is something we couldn’t say for other agents we worked with in trying to find a suitable warehouse.

“Many other properties we were recommended by others were either too run-down or not quite right for our needs.

“We haven’t long moved in but we’ve already settled in nicely. The warehouse is exactly what we wanted and will enable us to kick-start our in-house repair and testing service in the UK, which will significantly improve our customers’ experience.”

Jonathan Blood, Director at Wareing & Company, said: “8 Titan Business Centre’s open space, high specification and excellent links to the motorway network via the M40 made it an attractive proposition for Bracco UK.

“We’re really pleased that Bracco UK has made itself at home so quickly, and we hope it will be an excellent base for its repair and testing operations for years to come.”