Music and joy fill the air at Millcroft Care Home

Residents at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home in Redditch were treated to a truly heart-warming morning of music, laughter, and togetherness thanks to a visit from Music Moments.

The uplifting session invited residents to sing along to well-loved songs, play a variety of instruments, and enjoy moving to the beat. One of the most memorable highlights of the morning was dancing with a large, colourful umbrella – a simple activity that brought an abundance of laughter, smiles, and energy to the room.

Music has a unique ability to connect people, spark joy, and support emotional wellbeing, and the benefits of sessions like these are felt long after the last note fades. Musical activities are particularly valuable in care settings, as they can help to boost mood and reduce anxiety, lifting spirits and creating a sense of positivity. The activity also helped to encourage physical movement, whether through dancing, clapping, or playing instruments, helping to support mobility in a fun way.

In addition, the musical activity helped to stimulate memory and cognition, especially for residents living with dementia, by evoking familiar tunes and lyrics. It also fostered social connection, bringing residents together in shared enjoyment and strengthening bonds within the home.

The visit from Music Moments gave residents the chance to fully immerse themselves in music and movement, creating joyful moments that residents and colleagues alike will cherish. The home and residents are now looking forward to a return visit from Music Moments on Monday 3rd November at 11am.

Millcroft Care Home provides residential and residential dementia care in a warm and welcoming environment. The dedicated team is committed to supporting residents to live their best lives, with activities and events that nurture wellbeing, connection, and happiness.

The Millcroft team is looking ahead to the colder months ahead, with Harvest Festival celebrations and other autumn activities on the horizon, residents and visitors alike can look forward to a calendar full of seasonal cheer, companionship, and community spirit.

Millcroft is just one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK and new residents can experience 4 weeks for the price of 3 when they join before the 30th November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit Millcroft - Care Home in Redditch, Worcestershire| HC One today and find out more about life at Millcroft.

Lyndsay Sard, Home Manager at HC-One’s Millcroft Care Home, said: “It was wonderful to see so many smiles on the faces of our residents. Music is such a powerful tool – it not only brightens the day, but also supports memory, movement, and social interaction. We are so grateful to Music Moments for bringing so much joy to our home, and we can’t wait to welcome them back again soon.”